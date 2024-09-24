'Virat bhaiya ne…’: India star reveals why he will never play with bat gifted by Kohli

Virat Kohli gifted pacer Akash Deep his bat days before India’s first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

In a sweet gesture, India’s star player Virat Kohli gifted pacer Akash Deep his bat days before India’s first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. Deep also posted a picture of the bat on social media and thanked Kohli.

The young Indian pacer revealed that Kohli offered him a bat, asking if he needed one. However, he mentioned that he would never actually play with it and would instead keep it as a souvenir in his room.

“Virat bhaiya ne khud se bat diya tha [Virat bhaiya himself gave me the bat]. He must have observed something about my batting. I didn't ask for it; he came to me and asked, 'Bat chaiye kya tujhe?' Who wouldn't want a bat from Virat bhaiya? He is a legend. I was very happy to hear his words and wanted that bat. He asked me what kind of bat I use while batting, and I just smiled—I didn't have words," Akash Deep said during an interaction with TOI.

“Then he said, 'Yeh le, rakh le yeh bat.' I will never play with that bat; it is a big gift from Virat bhaiya, and I will keep it as a souvenir on the wall of my room. I even got his autograph on the bat," he further added.

Meanwhile, India defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test match at Chepauk Stadium, taking a lead of 1-0 in the series. Akash contributed with 2 wickets and 19 runs in the match.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now eye a series victory over Bangladesh in Kanpur that will commence on Friday (September 27) at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.