Akash Ambani's first reaction after Hardik Pandya trade, welcomes Arshdeep Singh to Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya joins PBKS for Rs 18 crore and Arshdeep Singh joins MI for Rs 18 crore. Akash Ambani thanked Hardik for his contribution and welcomed Arshdeep.

Mumbai Indians co-owner Akash Ambani has thanked Hardik Pandya after his move to Punjab Kings and welcomed Arshdeep Singh to MI. After days of speculation, the big trade between MI and PBKS is finally complete. Hardik has joined PBKS for Rs 18 crore, up from his earlier fee of Rs 16.35 crore. Arshdeep has joined MI for Rs 18 crore.

Akash Ambani thanks Hardik

In a statement, Akash said Hardik has shared some very special moments with Mumbai Indians. "We have seen him grow as a cricketer, make his mark on the world stage and then return to lead the team. His contribution, his energy and the competitive spirit he brings to the field have been valuable to Mumbai Indians," Akash said. He added that he has great respect for Hardik, both as a cricketer and as a person, and wished him the very best for the future.

Arshdeep adds extra dimension

Welcoming Arshdeep, Akash said the left-arm pacer will add an exciting dimension to MI's bowling attack. "Arshdeep brings experience, skill and hunger to compete. We welcome him along with the MI Paltan as he takes the field in Blue and Gold," he said.

Also read: Hardik Pandya drops first message after joining PBKS goes viral, says 'Sat Sri Akal Punjab'

Hardik's journey with MI

Hardik's trade ends his second stint with MI. He joined MI in 2015, won 4 titles, moved to GT in 2022 and won the title in their debut season, then returned to MI as captain in 2024. In 162 IPL matches, he has 2,955 runs and 82 wickets, but his second stint was poor - 647 runs and 29 wickets in 39 matches.