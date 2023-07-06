Ajit Agarkar’s salary to hike 300% as BCCI’s new chief selector, his first task to be…

Ajit Agarkar (File Photo)

Ajit Agarkar, a former India bowler, was named the new chief selector on Tuesday, July 4, replacing Chetan Sharma, who resigned after his sting operation video went public.

Agarkar’s name was more or less confirmed before the official announcement was done by BCCI only after he left his assistant coach position in the Delhi Capitals last week. His name was suggested for the job left open by Chetan Sharma a few months ago after a recent interview by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

Shiv Sundar Das, who served as the interim chief selector, would step down from the office, and Agarkar will assume it with a higher salary. Notably, Chetan Sharma received Rs 1 crore a year, while the other members received Rs 90 lakhs annually.

Ajit Agarkar’s salary:

Agarkar, who had made over a crore as the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals, has made explicit demands for a rise in pay in the meantime. According to reports from Cricbuzz, Agarkar will receive pay that is triple that of Sharma in the new compensation and will receive 3 crores annually

Ajit Agarkar’s first task:

The first task for Ajit Agarkar in his new role as chief selector would be to choose the Indian team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies. He has already led Mumbai and has made some difficult choices. Before the T20 World Cup next year, he will have to make some important decisions about the senior players' roles in T20 cricket.

Ajit Agarkar’s history as a player:

Ajit Agarkar represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and 4 T20Is during his time abroad. He took 58 wickets in Test matches, 288 in ODIs, and 3 in the game's shortest format. Agarkar amassed 10 four-wicket hauls and a few five-wicket hauls in the ODI format. He also holds the record for the fastest fifty for India in the format, coming off just 21 balls.