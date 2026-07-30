Ajinkya Rahane Retires: 38-year-old's captaincy record that even Dhoni, Kohli couldn’t match; here's how he did it

Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement with a rare captaincy record that even legends like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni couldn’t match.

Ajinkya Rahane ended his international career with a rare record he never lost a Test or ODI as captain for India. The 38-year-old led in 6 Tests and 3 ODIs, winning 7 and drawing 2.

Historic run as stand-in captain

Rahane spent the majority of his career with India's leadership group, but he was never given a full-time position. When the usual captain was not available, he filled in. In 2020–21, he spent his most well-known time in Australia. After India was knocked out for 36 in the Adelaide Test, Virat Kohli returned home. Rahane guided India to a 2-1 series victory to keep the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after taking over for the final three Test matches. It continues to be one of India's greatest international victories.

Rahane has captained six Test matches overall. India did not lose, winning 4 and drawing 2. The victories came against Afghanistan in 2018 by an innings and 262 runs, Australia in Melbourne by eight wickets, Australia in Brisbane by three wickets, and Australia in Dharamshala in 2017 by eight wickets. Australia and New Zealand were the opponents in the draws. Rahane has the highest win percentage among Indian Test captains who have led in five or more matches. Despite playing more games as captains, Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni all had a losing record.

ODI and T20I record

During the 2016 tour of Zimbabwe, Rahane led India in three ODI matches and won them all. The margins were 4, 62 and 83 runs. He led twice in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Zimbabwe in 2016; India won by 54 runs and lost by 10 runs.

Also read: Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket, shares heartfelt video on Instagram: 'Cap 278 signing off'

Rahane career

Rahane represented India in 90 ODIs and 85 Tests. As captain, he led 11 games in all forms and only lost the T20I in Zimbabwe. He has an impressive captaincy record, being undefeated in both Tests and ODIs. His victories in Melbourne and Brisbane are still regarded as pivotal moments in India's recent Test history.