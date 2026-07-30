Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket, shares heartfelt video on Instagram: 'Cap 278 signing off'

Rahane confirmed his decision through an emotional video shared on Instagram, saying he felt the time was right to move on from international cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane officially announced his surprise retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday, bringing an end to a distinguished career that lasted more than a decade with Team India.

Known for his strong technique, composed temperament, and strong record in challenging overseas conditions, Rahane amassed over 8,000 international runs across formats. He played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for India.

The highlight of his leadership came during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when he led an injury-hit Indian team to a historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia, after scoring a century at Melbourne.

Rahane shares heartfelt video

"Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful," Rahane captioned a video he shared on Instagram.

"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and have always understood its importance," Rahane said in his Instagram video.

The 38-year-old said, "Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats. From those early days, travelling as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap."

Rahane said he always prioritised the country and the team during his career and played the game with honesty.

Rahane on his career

Reflecting on his career, Rahane said Indian cricket had grown significantly since his first-class debut and expressed pride in being part of its journey.

"Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of it over the last 20 years. While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn't. I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me and giving back to the game that has given me everything," he said.

Rahane also thanked the BCCI, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), his teammates, coaches, IPL franchises, family, friends and fans for their support throughout his career.

When did Rahane last played for India?

Rahane’s last outing for India came in 2023 during the Test tour of the West Indies. His final ODI appearance was in 2018 against England. In T20Is, he last represented India in 2016, also against the West Indies.

In Tests, he played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50.In ODIs, he has featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63. In T20Is, he has played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29.

Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches.

His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1.Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017 and guided the team to victory over Afghanistan in 2018.