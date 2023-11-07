Ajay Jadeja starts dancing after Labuschagne complaints of disturbance in Afghanistan dressing room - watch viral video

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia is facing Afghanistan in the 39th match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the race to semi-finals, Australia are facing Afghanistan in the 39th match of World Cup 2023 and amidst the exciting clash, a video of Ajay Jadeja, Afghanistan team’s mentor bursting into dance has gone viral on social media.

It all starts when the Australian batter, Marnus Labuschagne complains of movement in the Afghanistan dressing room and in reaction to that, Jadeja starts dancing.

Watch the viral video here:-

Lmao not Ajay Jadeja dancing after Labuschagne's complain pic.twitter.com/rnWojWgDxM — P. (@PrajaktaSharma8) November 7, 2023

As far as the match is concerned, Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat. With Ibrahim Zadran showcasing a splendid innings of 129* runs and Rashid’s crucial knock of 35 runs from 18 balls, helped Afghanistan reached the total of 291 runs. Zadran also became the first player from Afghnistan to score a century in history of World Cup.

The second innings has started and Australia needs 292 runs to win. Afghanistan bowlers including Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Azmatullah Omarzai, with their blistering performance with the bowl have taken the seven wickets of Australia so far.