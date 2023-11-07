Headlines

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'vulgar' comment on women's education, population control sparks row

Parakkat Jewels: Redefining elegance with exquisite gold layered handcrafted jewellery

Ajay Jadeja starts dancing after Labuschagne complaints of disturbance in Afghanistan dressing room - watch viral video

Delhi court grants divorce to Honey Singh, ex-wife Shalini Thakur withdraws domestic abuse allegations after settlement

Meet man who once worked in BPO, now part of Rs 200000 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 94920 cr net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parakkat Jewels: Redefining elegance with exquisite gold layered handcrafted jewellery

Delhi Air Pollution: Despite GRAP stage IV curbs, polluting vehicles entering capital, says Transport Minister Gahlot

Not Salman Khan, but this actor, singer, songwriter was Sooraj Barjatya's original choice for Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya

7 blockbuster films Katrina Kaif rejected

8 Hollywood stars who are Shah Rukh Khan fans

8 English words derived from Sanskrit

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Delhi court grants divorce to Honey Singh, ex-wife Shalini Thakur withdraws domestic abuse allegations after settlement

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

Tiger 3 to have 24x7 shows in some territories; here's where you can watch Salman Khan-starrer before anywhere else

HomeSports

Sports

Ajay Jadeja starts dancing after Labuschagne complaints of disturbance in Afghanistan dressing room - watch viral video

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia is facing Afghanistan in the 39th match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the race to semi-finals, Australia are facing Afghanistan in the 39th match of World Cup 2023 and amidst the exciting clash, a video of Ajay Jadeja, Afghanistan team’s mentor bursting into dance has gone viral on social media.

It all starts when the Australian batter, Marnus Labuschagne complains of movement in the Afghanistan dressing room and in reaction to that, Jadeja starts dancing.

Watch the viral video here:-

As far as the match is concerned, Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat. With Ibrahim Zadran showcasing a splendid innings of 129* runs and Rashid’s crucial knock of 35 runs from 18 balls, helped Afghanistan reached the total of 291 runs. Zadran also became the first player from Afghnistan  to score a century in history of World Cup.

The second innings has started and Australia needs 292 runs to win. Afghanistan bowlers including Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Azmatullah Omarzai, with their blistering performance with the bowl have taken the seven wickets of Australia so far.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, more; cities where tremors were felt

Meet vegetable seller who earned Rs 21 crore on just 6 months by...

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a sensation in Nigeria after Netflix release, fans say story is 'too Nigerian to be Indian'

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 4 imposed, ban on vehicles registered outside of Delhi; AQI turns ‘severe plus’

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Big deals on smartwatches under Rs 2000

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE