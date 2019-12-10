Ajax vs Valencia, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Ajax welcomes Valencia to Amsterdam with both teams desperate to secure a spot in the knockout round.

While the home side are currently top of Group H with 10 points, Valencia sit second, level on eight points with third-placed Chelsea.

When and where to watch Ajax vs Valencia

Where and when is the Ajax vs Valencia, Champions League match being played?

The Ajax vs Valencia, Champions League match will be played on December 11, 2019, at Johan Cruijff ArenA.

What time does the Ajax vs Valencia, Champions League match begin?

The Ajax vs Valencia, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Ajax vs Valencia, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Ajax vs Valencia, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Ajax vs Valencia, Champions League live streaming?

The Ajax vs Valencia, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Ajax vs Valencia: Predicted Starting XIs

Ajax possible starting lineup: Onana; Veltman, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Van de Beek, Mazraoui; Tadic, Ziyech, Lang; Huntelaar

Valencia possible starting lineup: Domenech; Costa, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Soler, Coquelin, Parejo, Torres; Gameiro, Rodrigo