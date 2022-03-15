Ajax vs Benfica Champions League: Live streaming, AJA vs SLB Dream11, time & where to watch

With the tie delicately poised after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Ajax and Benfica will be facing each other yet again in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Amsterdam.

The Dutch giants recently had a 3-2 win at Cambuur over the weekend and surely this would have got them warmed up. As for the visitors, they had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Vizela.

When and where to watch Ajax vs Benfica - Round of 16 - Leg 2

Where and when is the Ajax vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Ajax vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match will be played on March 17, 2022, at Johan Cruijff ArenA, Netherlands.

What time does the Ajax vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Ajax vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

Where to watch Ajax vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Ajax vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

The Ajax vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Ajax vs Benfica possible starting lineup:

Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Timber, Martinez, Blind; Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Berghuis, Tadic; Haller

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Lazaro, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Ramos, Nunez