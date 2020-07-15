AJ Styles got bullied out of WWE RAW? Here's what he has to say on his SmackDown switch

When WWE superstar AJ Styles got traded to SmackDown from RAW, numerous rumours started to hit the web addressing the fact that whether there was a fall-out in the dressing or Paul Heyman is the man to blame for the switch.

Speculations did not stop there as some suggested that AJ got the chop from RAW due to his 'Flat Earther' beliefs too.

However, Styles finally put to bed all those speculations and cleared the water during an online stream.

"There were some rumours going around that AJ Styles left RAW to go to SmackDown because he was being bullied," AJ Styles was quoted as saying by WrestlingNews on his recent Mixer stream.

"That may be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. I’m a grown man."

"If there was some bullying going on that upset me enough to leave RAW and go to SmackDown, I would handle it," he added.

The WWE star also spoke on the topic of how disappointed he is with PaulHeyman over the release of Gallows and Anderson.

"The rumour about Paul Heyman and me being upset with him because he didn’t take up for Gallows and Anderson before they got released, that’s not what it was at all," he said.

"Not even close. I’ll give you a snippet of what me, Gallows and Anderson already know."

"He’s a liar, now you know. I’m sure you’ve heard that before if you go back to his ECW days, you’ll hear that. He’s a bold-faced liar. That’s my take on that," he added.

Life in SmackDown has been pretty decent for Styles, who currently holds the Intercontinental Champion and is set to face Matt Riddle to defend his belt this Friday.