ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins gold in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event

He went on to defeat Hungary's Zalan Peklar 16-12 for the podium finish.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has clinched a gold medal at the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon on Saturday. He went on to defeat Hungary's Zalan Peklar 16-12 for the podium finish. He also finished at the top in the qualification round with a score of 593. Istvan Peni, also from Hungary, finished third.

In the ranking round, Tomar had shot perfect rounds in the first two Kneeling and Prone positions and had lost all of his seven points in the final standing position. Another Indian – Chain Singh – finished seventh in the final event.

Earlier, the Indian shooting trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta clinched a silver medal at the World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage on Wednesday.

The Indian duo of Mehuli Ghosh and Tushar Mane Shahu also won gold on Wednesday after they defeated Hungary's Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni in the finals of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team.

On the other hand, the duo of Shiva Narwal and Palak clinched a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team category. They won the gold medal after defeating Kazakhstan's duo of Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan.

