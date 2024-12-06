Kambli has been struggling with health issues for a long time and the fans are saddened to see the former cricketer in such a condition.

The video of a weak, ailing Vinod Kambli holding childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar's hand at the memorial ceremony of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar sparked a wave of concern. Fans are saddened to see the former cricket player in such poor health after Kambli has been dealing with health problems for a long period. Kambli's health was a contentious issue for the second time in recent months. Fans asked the former cricket players to step forward and assist the injured batsman after a video of Kambli having trouble walking went viral earlier.

Kambli's struggles have previously been highlighted in several media reports. He has already had multiple conflicts with his friends from the cricketing fraternity as a result of his alcoholism. The players from India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad have now offered the former cricketer assistance, but there is a condition: Kambli must be willing to take the initial step towards recovery.

“Kapil (Dev, captain of the 1983 team) has told me clearly that if he wants to go to rehab, then we are willing to help him financially," former India seamer Sandhu was quoted as saying by hindustantimes.com.

This is not the first time Kapil Dev & Co. has offered financial support to a former Indian cricket player. Earlier, former opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad received support from the heroes of the 1983 World Cup in his battle with cancer.

Kambli has serious health problems, according to Marcus Couto, a former first-class umpire who is close to the former cricket player, who spoke to The Times of India.

"He has severe, multiple health issues," Marcus Couto told the Times of India.

“There's no point in him going for rehab—Kambli has already gone to rehab 14 times! Thrice we took him to a rehab in Vasai.” Couto, who visited Kambli with his brother Ricky after the earlier video, added.

Kambli debuted for the nation in 1993 and played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for the country. He demonstrated his abilities by hitting consecutive double-hundreds against Zimbabwe and England after playing the first two Test matches of his career. He also scored a century in Sri Lanka.