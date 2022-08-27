Search icon
AIFF apologizes to Gokulam Kerala Women's team in statement after FIFA revokes ban

After FIFA uplifted the ban it had imposed on AIFF, the Indian governing body released a statement, apologising to Gokulam Kerala Women's team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

Almost 11 days after FIFA imposed a ban on AIFF "due to excessive interference of third parties," the governing body of world football uplifted the ban on the Indian body on Friday night. AIFF meanwhile, reacted to the whole situation, as they have released a statement regarding the same, wherein they have apologised to Gokulam Kerala FC. 

The Women's team of Gokulam Kerala football club had travelled to Uzbekistan, and they were already in Tashkent when the news broke out that FIFA had banned AIFF. The ban would mean that Gokulam Kerala's side would be ineligible to participate in AFC Women's Club Championship which was slated to begin on August 23. 

As it turned out, the FIFA ban shattered the dreams of the Gokulam Kerala Women's side, all the blood and sweat they had poured into the preparations for the prestigious continental tournament went in vain. The club made multiple appeals and even sent a letter to PM Modi to intervene in the matter, but it was already too late. 

Reacting to the same, AIFF in their statement have written that the whole of Indian Football owes an apology to the club. 

"#IndianFootball is back on track again after FIFA lifted its suspension on AIFF on August 26. While we are happy with the turn of events, we are also extremely sorry for @GokulamKeralaFC's exit from the AFC Women's Club Championship due to the suspension," read the statement. 

It continued, "It remains #IndianFootball's greatest loss in the last 11 days, and Indian Football owes an apology to the talented girls who had trained so hard for this event."

The AIFF further appealed to everyone at Gokulam Kerala FC to remain strong, hoping that they will bounce back stronger. 

"We request the players, staff and club management to remain strong, and we are sure that they will bounce back once again," concluded the statement. 

The upliftment of FIFA's ban means that the U-17 Women's World Cup slated to be held in India will proceed as planned initially. 

