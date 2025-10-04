Add DNA as a Preferred Source
SPORTS

Ahmedabad Test: India takes 286-run lead, declares innings at 448/5, putting pressure on West Indies

The West Indies Cricket Team have to make at least 286 in their second innings in order to force the Shubman Gill-led side again to bat.

ANI

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Ahead of the start of play on Day 3 of the Ahmedabad Test against West Indies, Team India have declared their innings overnight at the score of 448/5 in 128 overs after taking a lead of 286 runs at stumps on the second day of the Test match which is being played at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Centuries from Dhruv Jurel (125) and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) helped India to secure a lead of 286 runs at stumps on day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At the end of Day 2, Jadeja and Washington Sundar (9*) were unbeaten on the crease. Jadeja brought up his hundred in the 126th over, the third centurion for India in the innings after KL Rahul (100) and Jurel. Jadjea celebrated his hundred with an aggressive sword style.

The West Indies Cricket Team have to make at least 286 in their second innings in order to force the Shubman Gill-led side again to bat.

Meanwhile, fans are cheering on for an Indian win. Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, team India's supporter and fan of Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, blew a conch shell (Shankh) and waved the tricolour outside the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the Day 3 game between the two sides.

Ahead of the start of play on Day 3, Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary told ANI, "Even though Team India lost the toss, West Indies were decimated while batting first... Today, my only request to Team India is to play fast. Score more than 150 runs in the first session, and set a target of 400... We want Team India to win this first Test."

Brief Scores: India: 448/5 (Dhruv Jurel 125, Ravindra Jadeja 104*; Roston Chase 2/90) against WI: 162 (Justin Greaves 32, Shai Hope 26, Mohammed Siraj 4/40).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

