Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Commonwealth Games - What it means for India’s 2036 Olympic bid

The 2030 Games are anticipated to attract participants from 72 countries and territories, leading to significant job creation, enhancing tourism, and providing professional opportunities in various sectors beyond athletics.

In what is viewed as a precursor to its goal of hosting the 2036 Olympics, India is preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, with Ahmedabad selected as the venue for the centenary edition of the event. The executive board of Commonwealth Sport recommended Gujarat’s largest city as the ‘proposed host’ after their meeting on Wednesday. According to a statement from Commonwealth Sport, ‘Amdavad’ will be presented to the full Commonwealth Sport membership for formal approval at its General Assembly in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 26.

India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010, but the Delhi Games were marred by inadequate planning, delays in infrastructure completion, and corruption allegations.

PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association, remarked that hosting the Centenary Games would be an ‘extraordinary honour’ for the nation.

“The Games would not only showcase India’s world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” she said. “We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth.”

Ahmedabad and Abuja, Nigeria's capital, were the sole contenders to host the event, which has faced challenges in attracting interest. The 2022 edition was initially set to take place in Durban, South Africa, but the city withdrew due to financial issues, prompting Birmingham to step in as a last-minute substitute. In a similar vein, the 2026 Commonwealth Games were meant to occur in Victoria, Australia. However, they also opted out, resulting in Glasgow – the host of the 2014 Games – once again taking on the responsibility of hosting this troubled event. The 2026 Commonwealth Games are expected to be one of the most diluted editions, implementing cost-saving measures that will see only 10 sports included in the program.

On the other hand, India views the Commonwealth Games as a chance to bolster its bid for the 2036 Olympics. An official from the Indian Olympic Association mentioned that they plan to utilize the lead-up to the 2030 Commonwealth Games to demonstrate to the global sports community that India can be a 'dependable destination'.

“We believe the host for the 2036 Olympics will be declared before the 2030 CWG begins. But by building world-class facilities in a timely and transparent manner, we can show the world that we are different, ambitious and more mature now than, say, 15 years ago,” the official said. “We have learnt our lessons from the past.”

The 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is among the numerous events that India has aimed to host to enhance its experience, alongside the 2027 Women’s Volleyball World Championship and the 2028 World U20 Athletics Championships, among others. This year, Ahmedabad served as the venue for both the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship and the Asian Swimming Championship, held at the newly opened Naranpura Sports Complex.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 825 crore, this complex is expected to be a key location for the 2030 CWG, in addition to the planned Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Enclave, which will also include the Narendra Modi Stadium. In contrast to the strategy for the 2036 Olympics, which will span multiple cities, the 2030 CWG is anticipated to take place solely in Ahmedabad and potentially Gandhinagar.

