FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...

India's richest village is located in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore in bank deposits; know all about it

Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's rupee despite crisis?

Dinesh Karthik breaks silence on Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup plans amid retirement rumours, shares London insights

How phone numbers of Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Donald Trump's son leaked; who's behind this?

21-year-old shares heartbreaking post on his last Diwali after stage 4 cancer battle: ‘See ya guys...'

Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Commonwealth Games - What it means for India’s 2036 Olympic bid

Haryana ASI Sandeep Lather's suicide case: FIR against IPS Y Puran Kumar's wife Amneet, 3 others

Rise And Fall: Aarush Bhola becomes fifth finalist and reaches Penthouse, only these three contestants are now left in...

iPhone 16 Plus now costs over Rs 30,000 less! Grab heavy discount deals from JioMart, Flipkart, more; Check offers, new prices

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava

India's richest village is located in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore in bank deposits; know all about it

India's richest village is in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore

Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's rupee despite crisis?

Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeSports

SPORTS

Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Commonwealth Games - What it means for India’s 2036 Olympic bid

The 2030 Games are anticipated to attract participants from 72 countries and territories, leading to significant job creation, enhancing tourism, and providing professional opportunities in various sectors beyond athletics.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 09:51 PM IST

Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Commonwealth Games - What it means for India’s 2036 Olympic bid
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In what is viewed as a precursor to its goal of hosting the 2036 Olympics, India is preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, with Ahmedabad selected as the venue for the centenary edition of the event. The executive board of Commonwealth Sport recommended Gujarat’s largest city as the ‘proposed host’ after their meeting on Wednesday. According to a statement from Commonwealth Sport, ‘Amdavad’ will be presented to the full Commonwealth Sport membership for formal approval at its General Assembly in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 26.

India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010, but the Delhi Games were marred by inadequate planning, delays in infrastructure completion, and corruption allegations.

PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association, remarked that hosting the Centenary Games would be an ‘extraordinary honour’ for the nation.

“The Games would not only showcase India’s world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” she said. “We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth.”

Ahmedabad and Abuja, Nigeria's capital, were the sole contenders to host the event, which has faced challenges in attracting interest. The 2022 edition was initially set to take place in Durban, South Africa, but the city withdrew due to financial issues, prompting Birmingham to step in as a last-minute substitute. In a similar vein, the 2026 Commonwealth Games were meant to occur in Victoria, Australia. However, they also opted out, resulting in Glasgow – the host of the 2014 Games – once again taking on the responsibility of hosting this troubled event. The 2026 Commonwealth Games are expected to be one of the most diluted editions, implementing cost-saving measures that will see only 10 sports included in the program.

On the other hand, India views the Commonwealth Games as a chance to bolster its bid for the 2036 Olympics. An official from the Indian Olympic Association mentioned that they plan to utilize the lead-up to the 2030 Commonwealth Games to demonstrate to the global sports community that India can be a 'dependable destination'.

“We believe the host for the 2036 Olympics will be declared before the 2030 CWG begins. But by building world-class facilities in a timely and transparent manner, we can show the world that we are different, ambitious and more mature now than, say, 15 years ago,” the official said. “We have learnt our lessons from the past.”

The 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is among the numerous events that India has aimed to host to enhance its experience, alongside the 2027 Women’s Volleyball World Championship and the 2028 World U20 Athletics Championships, among others. This year, Ahmedabad served as the venue for both the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship and the Asian Swimming Championship, held at the newly opened Naranpura Sports Complex.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 825 crore, this complex is expected to be a key location for the 2030 CWG, in addition to the planned Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Enclave, which will also include the Narendra Modi Stadium. In contrast to the strategy for the 2036 Olympics, which will span multiple cities, the 2030 CWG is anticipated to take place solely in Ahmedabad and potentially Gandhinagar.

Also read| Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s future with RCB

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Alec Baldwin suffers car accident with his wife, brother; shares crucial health update: 'I hit a big fat tree and crushed..'
Alec Baldwin suffers car accident with wife, brother, shares health update
Viral video: Bobby Deol photobombs Preity Zinta, Soldier's iconic pair reunite after 18 years, excited fans react: 'Stay away from Kiss of Love'
Bobby Deol photobombs Preity Zinta, Soldier's iconic pair reunite after 18 years
Who was Sandeep Lather? Haryana ASI found dead in Rohtak, makes SHOCKING allegations on IPS Y. Puran kumar in final last video, 'corruption, sexual abuse, ...'
Who was Sandeep Lather? Haryana ASI found dead in Rohtak, makes SHOCKING...
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film beats Saiyaara to become second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after...
Kantara Chapter 1 beats Saiyaara to become second biggest Indian hit of 2025
Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils
Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE