The flight had 242 people on board and crashed into a medical college hostel near the airport during lunchtime. It was heading to Gatwick Airport in England.

The sports community has conveyed their sorrow over the tragic crash of the Air India Flight from Ahmedabad to London, which occurred just five minutes after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. Notable figures such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya, and Neeraj Chopra shared their heartfelt condolences as the aircraft came down near a doctor's hostel in the Meghani area.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was carrying a total of 242 individuals, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The flight departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, heading to Gatwick Airport in London. The plane, piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, took off at 1:38 PM and tragically crashed just five minutes later.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the incident, with seven fire engines arriving at the scene to manage the situation. Disturbing images of the crash began circulating on social media, showing a fireball erupting immediately upon impact.

The entire nation is in disbelief, with individuals from across the country, including some of the most prominent figures in Indian sports, stepping up to convey their sorrow and solidarity. They have expressed their condolences and prayers for the victims and their families.

Rohit and Kohli shared messages on social media, offering their support to the bereaved families and sending them strength and prayers during this sorrowful period.

“Shocked to hear about the plane crash at Ahmedabad today. Prayers for all those affected and thoughts with their families.” Virat Kohli posted on his Instagram story.

“Really sad and disturbing news from Ahmedabad. Prayers for all the lives lost and their families.” Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma wrote.

Deeply saddened by the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad today. Prayers for the passengers, crew, and their families. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 12, 2025

Heartbroken by the visuals coming in from Ahmedabad. My prayers and thoughts are with everyone involved. May God give strength to the families of the victims.



Om Shanti. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 12, 2025

Heartbreaking to hear about the crash in Ahmedabad. Prayers and strength to the families of those affected — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 12, 2025

Extremely saddened by the tragic crash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this catastrophe. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 12, 2025

Shaken by the heartbreaking tragedy in Ahmedabad. In this hour of grief, sending prayers to all those affected, and strength to the brave souls helping on the ground. — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) June 12, 2025

Absolutely devastated by the news of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

My heartfelt prayers for all the lives lost and strength to the families affected.

In this tragic hour, we stand united in grief. #AirIndia #Ahmedabad #Condolences — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 12, 2025

Prayers for the families and people on the Air India flight my heart sunk hearing the news of the crash .. praying praying praying — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 12, 2025

Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew and the families impacted by the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash.

You are in our hearts and prayers. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 12, 2025

We are deeply saddened by the plane crash in Ahmedabad. We pray for everyone affected and their families. — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) June 12, 2025

