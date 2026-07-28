Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli get stern warning ahead of ODI World Cup 2027: 'Can't take one or two games'

Deep Dasgupta says Rohit and Kohli don’t need talks on their ODI future. All players must start well from game 1 ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Talk about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI future has picked up again. According to rumours, selectors may decide not to include the two veterans in their plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Both now only participate in ODIs. After a difficult start, Rohit made a century in the Lord's final of the most recent England series. Two half-centuries were scored by Kohli.

'Start well from Game 1'

Deep Dasgupta, a former wicketkeeper for India, discussed what the squad needs on his YouTube channel. This message, he argued, applies to all players, not just Rohit and Kohli. It takes more than one or two games to establish a groove. Everyone needs to have a conversation about that.

According to Dasgupta, 'the support staff must create an environment to get the best out of everyone.' He also dispelled any uncertainty regarding their position on the team. 'There is no need to discuss their positions on the team with them. They weren't reminded before each series four years ago. They were aware that their performance would determine their spot on the team. That shouldn't alter at this time,' he said.

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Why the discussion is growing

Dasgupta clarified the reasons behind the growing controversy around Rohit and Kohli. The reason is that they currently only play one format. 'When you play multiple formats, if you fail in one but score in the other, the failure is forgotten. That is not the case here. People will remember what they last did in this format because they play only one format,' he said. He also discussed rumours that Yashasvi Jaiswal might take Rohit's place as opener.

According to Dasgupta, the discussion between Rohit and Kohli should continue to be focused on form and performance, just as it was three years ago.

For all senior players, consistency and health will be crucial with almost three years until the 2027 World Cup. It would be expected of the team management and support personnel to maintain players' readiness starting with the opening game of each series.