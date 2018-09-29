Ahead of ISL 2018-19, FC Pune City unveil new kits

Football club FC Pune City, one of the franchises of the Indian Super League (ISL), earlier unveiled their new look home and away kit for the 2018-19 season.

Head Coach Miguel Portugal and first team players unveiled the new kits amidst fanfare at the WestEnd Mall in Pune last week.

The home kit is in a solid orange colour with a lighter shade in the back (home) while away kit is a mix of grey & white in SIX5SIX’s engineered lightweight and breathable material. The distinctive mixed stripes in shades of orange, white and grey on the front reveal a shield depicting strength at the core of the team’s new armour.

FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said that after a historic season last year the new look of the kit reflects the club’s fresh approach this season.

“The 2018-19 season’s kit has a brand-new look with solid shades of orange depicting our passion and a design that symbolizes energy, stability, and power. These designs are an extension of our philosophy and second skin to the team. I am hoping the fans will embrace this and bring the new colours to the stadium. And this wouldn’t have been possible without the backing of our official kit partners SIX5SIX in designing and bringing to life the look and fit that we only had envisioned for FC Pune City,” he said in a statement from the club.

Speaking about the association, Ambar Aneja, CEO SIX5SIX said, “We are thrilled to be associated with FC Pune City for the upcoming season. The new kit was engineered keeping in mind the core philosophy and brand history of the club. While the design is completely distinct from what it has been in past, it still is connected back to the roots of the club and the very state it represents. The material used will ensure that it maximises players’ performance and also showcases our expertise in creating sports gear for a team brimming with top-notch talent.”

In their second year of being the lead sponsor of FC Pune City, Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, 'Suzuki Gixxer is happy to be associated with FC Pune team for a year now. We wish the team all the luck and success for the upcoming season. At Suzuki Motorcycles India, we strongly believe in the power of youth and look forward to many more years of association with the team. With the spirit of sportiness, excitement and youthfulness we hope that the New Jersey pumps in more energy, enthusiasm resulting in great victories for the team.”