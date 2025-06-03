Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to play the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But while the match is yet to begin, fans of both teams have already started their own contest online

Just a few days ago, RCB had defeated PBKS by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1. But PBKS made a strong comeback in Qualifier 2, where they beat Mumbai Indians under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Now, the two teams are ready to face each other again — this time, for the trophy.

On social media, RCB fans have once again brought back their most famous line — “Ee Sala Cup Namde” — which means “This year, the cup is ours.” This has been their slogan for years, and with the team now in the final, fans are sharing it everywhere along with memes, lucky rituals, and fun videos.

"Meanwhile, PBKS supporters are not staying silent. They have started their own trend with the hashtag #NextYearForSure. While some are praising Shreyas Iyer, others are sharing funny posts, including one that says, “Let them chant. We’ll do the lifting quietly.”





Experts are giving their opinions, fans are making predictions, and even AI tools are trying to guess the winner. But in the end, only one team will take the trophy home.

Whether it’s RCB’s dream or PBKS’s big comeback, one thing is clear — the internet will stay busy with memes till the final ball is bowled.