Ahead of IPL 2026, SRH owner Kavya Maran joins hand with LSG's Sanjiv Goenka for...

Apart from Kavya Maran and Snjiv Goenka, legendary icons Kapil Dev, Baichung Bhutia, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand, and Gagan Narang have united in a pioneering governance initiative for Indian sports. Let's know more about this initiative and how this will work.

The Executive Director of Sun TV Network Limited and the owner of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Kavya Maran has joined forces with fellow IPL owner Sanjiv Goenka to promote Olympic sports in India. They are part of the newly formed Board of Governors for the Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF). The duo has been selected for a new 14-member board that will help guide sports development in Telangana, according to reports. This board is part of the larger Telangana Sports Policy.

Legendary icons Kapil Dev, Baichung Bhutia, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand, and Gagan Narang have united in a pioneering governance initiative for Indian sports. This integrated approach aims to strengthen grassroots talent, optimise infrastructure, and drive excellence for robust, holistic sports development.

What is the objective of TSDF board?

By establishing clear athlete pathways and aligning with the state's progressive sports policy, the initiative places Telangana at the forefront of India's sporting aspirations, leading a nationwide sports revolution.

These sports legends, along with leading administrators and top industry figures, comprise the newly formed Board of Governors of the Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF). This pioneering public–private model is designed to strengthen grassroots systems, foster excellence across disciplines, and serve as a national blueprint for nurturing India's next generation of champions.

The newly formed Board of Governors of the Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF) combines sports expertise with institutional and corporate knowledge. It includes key figures like Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, known for his strategic investments in Indian sports, including cricket, and Vita Dani, whose efforts have significantly boosted Indian table tennis.

The Board also features women leaders in sports such as Kavya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Upasana Kamineni Reddy, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Foundation. They bring fresh perspectives and a strong dedication to promoting inclusive growth in sports.

Experts from all the sports came together for TSDF

Along with respected figures from cricket, football, badminton, shooting, and volleyball, the Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF) represents a unique gathering of India’s leading athletic, corporate, and administrative experts.

With independent decision-making and a focus on teamwork, the TSDF aims to build a modern sports environment. It prioritizes transparency, high standards, and consistent development.

The TSDF model is structured around strong financial support, athlete development programs, infrastructure improvements, training for physical education teachers, and focused investment in Olympic sports. The board will oversee joint decisions and transparent implementation processes.

During a panel discussion at the Telangana Sports Conclave, Olympian Gagan Narang advocated for a new approach to sports development in India. He emphasized the importance of "Policy, Programme, and Performance" as the foundational elements, suggesting that Telangana could lead the way in implementing this strategy, which would then facilitate Public-Private Partnerships.