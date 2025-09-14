Ahead of IND vs PAK clash at Asia Cup, BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla gives BIG update on Team India’s jersey sponsorship, says 'will be finalised in…'

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika shares final emotional moments with husband’s body, ‘The world is...’
SPORTS
After the termination of the previous sponsorship, the BCCI has issued a new tender, excluding companies associated with real-money gaming, betting, cryptocurrency, and alcoholic products. Read here to know what Rajiv Shukla said on Team India’s jersey sponsorship.
BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla said on Saturday that the selection of the Indian cricket team's new jersey sponsor will be completed within the next two to three weeks. The deadline for submitting bids for the sponsorship is September 16.
India currently lacks a shirt sponsor in the ongoing Asia Cup. This is because the board's agreement with Dream11, an online gaming company with an annual value of Rs 358 crore, was terminated prematurely. The termination was a result of the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which prohibits real-money gaming applications, thus ending the sponsorship deal ahead of schedule.
After the termination of the previous sponsorship, the BCCI has issued a new tender, excluding companies associated with real-money gaming, betting, cryptocurrency, and alcoholic products. "The tender process has been released and there are a lot of bidders. We will tell you after it's finalised. I think it will be finalised in 15-20 days," Shukla mentioned during an event organised by the real estate body CREDAI.
When asked if any particular company had emerged as a frontrunner, he responded, "No, no names have been confirmed yet. There are many bidders. We will announce the details once the process is complete."
In addition, Shukla addressed the government's recent decision to raise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets. These tickets are now subject to a 40 percent tax rate, aligning them with casinos and race clubs. As a result of this increase, a ticket originally priced at Rs 500 will now cost Rs 700, and a Rs 2,000 ticket will now be priced at Rs 2,800. It's worth noting that international and domestic matches will continue to be taxed at 18 percent.
"I am seeing that a lot of common people come to watch IPL. It will definitely have an impact. But I am hopeful that a lot of people will come to watch IPL," Shukla stated.
Addressing criticisms regarding exemptions, Shukla clarified that the BCCI makes substantial contributions to the national treasury. "The BCCI pays income tax like any corporate entity, and it also pays GST. We do not benefit from any exemptions. We pay thousands of crores in taxes, and state associations also pay taxes. Furthermore, we have never received a single rupee in grants from the government," he stated.
Regarding the advancement of women's cricket, the BCCI vice president highlighted the significant efforts made to enhance infrastructure, achieve pay parity, and create opportunities. "A lot of efforts are being made The only challenge is that the stadium should be full. Women should also come to watch the game. From our side we are doing everything. The salary is also at par. We are promoting women, organising tournaments, all facilities are being provided. The only thing is that people should come and watch women's games," Shukla added.