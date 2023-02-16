Ahead of Delhi Test, Rohit Sharma & co staying in Noida but Virat Kohli in Gurugram; here's why

File photo

India is preparing to continue their home dominance ahead of the 2nd test of Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The Indian team who is currently practicing in Delhi had to face issues for their stay. Team India, which usually stays at ITC Maurya or Taj Palace in Delhi, had to move to Hotel Leela in Noida due to the ongoing G20 summit and wedding season which led to the scarcity of rooms in the hotel.

However, Virat kohli is not staying with the team in Noida. The former captain is staying at his residence in Gurugram for a couple of days and he has taken permission from the team management for the same. The reason for this stay is still unknown. He will possibly check in at the hotel and stay with the team ahead of the Test.

Earlier, Virat kohli who grew up in Delhi posted a story on instagram where he mentioned how nostalgic he felt while driving on the road of Delhi all over again. He captioned the picture “A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling”.

India will play their second test from Feb 17 onwards and we might see change in the squad as Indian middle order batsman Shreyas Iyer is fit to make his comeback after missing the first test due to back injury.