Ahead of Asia Cup, MLA's son-in-law joins Team India, BCCI gives him BIG opportunity to..., he is...

Team India has welcomed the son-in-law of an MLA ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Who is this son-in-law and why has the BCCI chosen him for the team? Let's find out in this report.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

Ahead of Asia Cup, MLA's son-in-law joins Team India, BCCI gives him BIG opportunity to..., he is...
The Asia Cup 2025 is just around the corner, and Team India is gearing up for the tournament. Before departing for the UAE on September 4, the team has welcomed a new member - PVR Prasanth, who has been appointed as the team's manager for the Asia Cup. With his administrative experience, Prasanth is set to play an important role in the team's campaign.

Who is PVR Prasanth?

PVR Prasanth comes from a family with strong political connections. His father, Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu, also known as Anji Babu, was a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 2009 to 2014. In March 2024, he joined Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party. Prasanth's father-in-law, Ganta Srinivas Rao, is a current MLA from Bheemli constituency, representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Rao has also served as the Minister for Human Resources and Development in the Andhra Pradesh government.

Administrative and Cricket Background

Apart from his political connections, PVR Prasanth has a strong administrative background. He has served as the Vice Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (APCA). Prasanth has also played cricket at the district level, representing the Old West Godavari team. His experience in cricket administration and his understanding of the game will undoubtedly be valuable assets for Team India in the Asia Cup.

What will be PVR Prasanth's role as team manager

As the team manager, PVR Prasanth's primary responsibility will be to ensure that the players' needs are met during the tournament. He will act as a liaison between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team, ensuring that all logistical and administrative aspects are taken care of. Prasanth will be responsible for overseeing the team's travel, accommodation, and other requirements, allowing the players to focus on their game.

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to begin on September 9, with Team India's first match against the UAE on September 10. The team will then face Pakistan on September 14 in a highly anticipated match. With PVR Prasanth at the helm, Team India is expected to be well-prepared for the tournament. His experience and expertise will undoubtedly play a significant role in the team's success 

