Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq hit headlines for his dramatic 13-ball over in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. The marathon over, which seemed to have no end in sight, included six wides, a no-ball, two fours, and a wicket.

Naveen bowled the 15th over to Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett, starting with a wide, followed by a single that gave Sikandar Raza the strike. Raza took advantage of a weak delivery and hit a boundary, which was also called a no-ball. Naveen's attempts to nail the free-hit delivery were marred by errors, as he bowled four consecutive wides.

After finally bowling a legal delivery, Raza slammed another boundary. However, Naveen bounced back to claim Raza's wicket on the ninth ball of the over, caught by a diving Rahmanullah Gurbaz at extra cover. The remainder of the over included three singles and another wide.

Despite the chaotic 13-ball over, Naveen emerged as Afghanistan's top bowler, taking three wickets. However, his efforts were not enough to secure a win, as Zimbabwe chased down 21 runs in the final two overs to achieve a target of 145, winning off the last ball.

Meanwhile, Naveen earlier was in the news for his heated on-field altercation with Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The incident occurred during a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, which escalated into a physical confrontation. The situation worsened when Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir intervened, getting into a separate spat with Kohli as teammates struggled to separate them.

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka chose not to take a stance, instead focused on supporting his player. "I told Naveen that if he needs any support or feels insecure, we're there for him," Goenka said on the TRS Podcast, emphasizing the importance of backing his team members during challenging situations.