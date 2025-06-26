Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem established a new Olympic javelin record with a throw of 92.97m in Paris, placing Neeraj Chopra in second position. Earlier this year, Neeraj successfully broke the 90m barrier.

A new chapter in the rivalry between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem is emerging, capturing considerable attention in the world of athletics. Nadeem recently conveyed his determination to excel at the forthcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September. He intends to train in England for a month to avoid the sweltering heat of Lahore.

This rivalry escalated following Nadeem's remarkable throw last year, which thwarted Chopra's attempt to defend his Olympic title. Fans are eagerly anticipating their confrontation and speculating about future competitions, including a possible matchup in 2025.

During a press conference on Monday at the World Olympic Day celebrations in Lahore, Nadeem emphasized that his primary focus is on achieving an outstanding performance at the World Athletics Championships, set for this September in Tokyo. The reigning Olympic champion acknowledged that the heat in Lahore is motivating him to seek cooler training environments, and he plans to spend a month in England to refine his preparations.

“My focus is on the World Athletics Championships, and I am working hard for that. I am happy to participate in the Olympic Day celebration. Olympic Day brings awareness about sports,” said Nadeem.

“It is a matter of pride for athletes to celebrate this day and I am proud that I am celebrating it as an Olympic gold medallist for the first time. My message to the youngsters is to stay focused. I came from a small place and won a gold medal. So, if they work hard, they too can win medals, he added.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra triumphed at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 event earlier this week, achieving a throw of 85.29m. This marks Neeraj's second consecutive victory, following his win at the Paris Diamond League 2025 title last week.

Neeraj outperformed Germany's Julian Weber, who had previously defeated the Indian athlete at the Doha Diamond League 2025 and the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial event earlier this year. Neeraj himself had acknowledged prior to the Ostrava event that his objective was to secure a win at the World Championships.

With both competitors set to participate in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September, excitement is mounting for yet another exhilarating contest.

