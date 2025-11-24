FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sports

SPORTS

After wedding to Smriti Mandhana gets postponed, where is fiance Palash Muchhal, report claims...

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, who were scheduled to tie the knot on November 23, postponed their wedding due to the cricketer's father's health. Now, according to reports, Palash Muchhal has also fallen ill.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

After wedding to Smriti Mandhana gets postponed, where is fiance Palash Muchhal, report claims...
India's star cricketer and women's Wold Cup-winner Smriti Mandhana postponed her wedding ceremony on Sunday, November 23, after her father fell ill in Sangli and had to be hospitalised. An ambulance was immediately dispatched to the wedding venue, and her father was taken to a local hospital. The medical emergency caused the wedding festivities to be halted, with Smriti choosing not to proceed without her father.

Smriti Mandhana's fiance Palash Muchhal taken to hospital 

Now, reports indicate that Smriti's fiancé, Palash Muchhal, also had to be hospitalised after his health deteriorated. According to a NDTV report, sources confirmed that Palash was admitted to a private hospital for treatment of a viral infection and increased acidity, though the condition was not serious. Following treatment, Palash has already been discharged from the hospital and returned to the hotel.

Smriti Mandhana's father health update

According to doctors, Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, reported symptoms of angina pectoris, a form of chest pain associated with coronary heart disease. “He suffered angina around 1.30 pm and was admitted to our hospital at 2.15 pm. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit. We have conducted a few tests and started medication. On Monday morning, we will run further tests and then decide whether angiography is required,” said Naman Shah, neuro physician and chairman of Sarvhit Hospital and Clinical Research Centre.

Meanwhile, in light of the recent events, the remaining rituals and the wedding ceremony have been postponed indefinitely. The new date for the wedding and the schedule of the remaining festivities will be decided based on the recovery of Smriti's father.

