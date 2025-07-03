After Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur row, Rishabh Pant's Instagram likes on virtual influencer go viral

Following the Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur saga, Rishabh Pant's preferences have captured the attention of fans. Currently, Pant is in England, playing for Team India in the five-match series.

Rishabh Pant, recently appointed as the vice-captain of the Test team, is making headlines for reasons beyond cricket. The 27-year-old has caught the attention of social media after fans observed that he liked multiple Instagram posts from a virtual influencer named Mia Zelu, a computer-generated model known for her bold and glamorous content. Screenshots of Pant’s Instagram interactions quickly circulated on social media. Despite Mia Zelu boasting over 145K followers on Instagram, her identity as an AI-generated figure has sparked considerable online discussion.

Pant’s actions have prompted a variety of responses. Some internet users mocked him, dubbing it the ‘digital equivalent of playing safe’ following a similar incident involving Virat Kohli that made waves months ago. Kohli had accidentally liked a post from influencer Avneet Kaur.

Rishabh pant is trying to hit on an A.I account pic.twitter.com/hosSRN3BW7 — BRUCE WAYNE JATT (@brucewaynekxip) July 2, 2025

Conversely, a segment of fans defended the cricketer, arguing that liking posts is trivial and that cricketers should be afforded some digital freedom without facing judgment at every turn. It remains unclear whether Pant follows the AI influencer, as Mia Zelu has kept her follower list private.

As one of the nation’s most popular cricketers, Rishabh Pant is no stranger to being closely observed, analyzed, and discussed, both on the field and on Instagram.

Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur: The social media ‘like’ that ignited the controversy

The current focus on Pant’s online activity follows the high-profile Instagram incident involving Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur. In April, fans noticed that Kohli’s official account had momentarily liked a post from actress Avneet Kaur, who showcased a series of striking images in a green crop top and printed wrap skirt. The interaction was quickly reversed, but not before it sparked a flurry of memes, speculation, and online discussions.

Kohli felt compelled to provide a public explanation via Instagram Stories, attributing the incident to an “algorithm glitch” and asserting that there was “absolutely no intent behind it.”

