After T20 World Cup, Bangladeshis to miss IPL 2026, Mukesh Ambani-owned JioStar ends deal over payment default issues

According to the termination letter, the deal was scrapped due to "continued failure and default in adhering to the payment timelines stipulated under the agreement," indicating that financial disagreements played a decisive role in the breakdown.

India's JioStar has ended its broadcast agreement with Bangladesh's TSports, effectively ruling out the telecast of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the country. The development is a significant blow to cricket fans in Bangladesh, where the league has a massive following. The news comes shortly after Bangladesh authorities signalled a rethink on their earlier ban on IPL broadcasts, imposed amid rising diplomatic and cricketing tensions with India.

Commercial dispute behind agreement termination

Despite recent tensions between India and Bangladesh, particularly around cricketing ties, the collapse of the IPL broadcast deal appears to have stemmed primarily from commercial issues rather than political ones. At the centre of the matter lies a dispute between JioStar and TSports, with the Indian broadcaster citing repeated payment defaults as the key reason behind terminating the agreement.

According to the termination letter, the deal was scrapped due to "continued failure and default in adhering to the payment timelines stipulated under the agreement," indicating that financial disagreements played a decisive role in the breakdown.

Impact on cricket fans in Bangladesh

The decision also covers the Women's Premier League, with JioStar understood to have pulled out of broadcast arrangements for both competitions in Bangladesh over similar concerns. The IPL, valued at $18.5 billion and widely regarded as the world's richest cricket league, enjoys immense popularity in Bangladesh.

As a result, the absence of a local telecast is expected to significantly impact viewership and fan engagement in the country.

Strained cricketing and diplomatic ties

The broader backdrop to this situation lies in the strained cricketing and diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh over the past year. The initial broadcast ban earlier in 2026 was triggered by controversy surrounding Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who had been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.20 crore.

The franchise eventually released him following directions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The decision came at a sensitive time, coinciding with political tensions following incidents involving minority communities in Bangladesh.

The move was widely perceived within Bangladesh as more than just a cricketing call, adding a political layer to the dispute.

No official partner in place

The timing adds another layer to the situation. Bangladesh had only just hinted at a possible policy shift, with officials stating that any further decision would depend on consultations with the sports ministry. However, JioStar's exit effectively renders that reconsideration irrelevant for the ongoing season.

Relations between the two cricketing boards deteriorated further, culminating in Bangladesh's withdrawal from the T20 World Cup 2026. The decision drew criticism across cricketing circles, with many arguing that it hurt Bangladesh cricket competitively.