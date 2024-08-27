After Shikhar Dhawan, 2007 T20 World Cup champion also joins Legends League Cricket

The Legends League Cricket is set to commence its next season in September 2024, featuring a lineup of retired cricketing greats competing in a series of thrilling matches.

A day after Shikhar Dhawan's announcement to join the upcoming season of the Legends League Cricket, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also joined the bandwagon and marked his presence for the tournament.

Karthik, in June this year, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the culmination of the Indian Premier League 2024 season. He represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru in his final stint in the cash-rich league. Known for his explosive batting in the middle order, his quick glove work behind the stumps, and most recently his exceptional work as a commentator, Karthik's transition into the LLC marks a new chapter in his illustrious career.

The 39-year-old expressed his feelings about joining the LLC and said, "Playing at the Legends League Cricket is definitely something I am looking forward to after my retirement. I am up to the task both mentally and physically and look forward to playing the brand of cricket I have always enjoyed. Most importantly, to the fans, thank you for your constant support and I hope to entertain you once again on the field.”

Having represented the country in 180 games across three formats in which he scored 3,463 runs with a lone Test hundred and 17 half-centuries, Karthik also had 172 dismissals to his credit, most of them behind the stumps with a few in the outfield. Karthik finished his IPL career with 4,842 runs in 257 matches (joint second-most with Rohit Sharma), studded with 22 fifties.

In his illustrious IPL career, which spanned over 17 years, Karthik played for six franchises in the cash-rich league. He made his debut in the inaugural season in 2008 with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He switched to Punjab in 2011 and went on to play for the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the RCB.

Raman Raheja, Co-founder of LLC, welcomed Karthik to the league, said, "We are very excited to have Dinesh Karthik join us. His flair and his penchant to finish matches and entertain the crowd will undoubtedly add value to the Legends League Cricket. We look forward to seeing him in action alongside other cricket legends further cementing out position as the 2nd innings for legendary cricketers".

The Legends League Cricket is set to commence its next season in September 2024, featuring a lineup of retired cricketing greats competing in a series of thrilling matches.

The LLC auction will be held in New Delhi on September 29 where the franchises will fight out for the biggest stars from India and international cricket putting over 200 players under the hammer.

Earlier, Karthik joined Paarl Royals for the SA20 season 3. He will become the first-ever Indian player to feature in the league.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.