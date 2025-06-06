As a 15-year-old, he represented India Under-19 and Uttar Pradesh U-22. In his first first-class season, he took 35 wickets and scored 224 runs to help Uttar Pradesh (UP) win their first Ranji Trophy.

Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday. Chawla posted on his Instagram account to announce his retirement. "Closing this chapter with Gratitude !! Retiring from all formats of the game, thank you everyone for your support throughout this beautiful journey."

Piyush Chawla is known for his early impact. As a 15-year-old, he represented India Under-19 and Uttar Pradesh U-22. In his first first-class season, he took 35 wickets and scored 224 runs to help Uttar Pradesh (UP) win their first Ranji Trophy.

During India's 2007 tour of Ireland and England, he took 14 wickets, frequently using his googlies and straighter deliveries to worry Kevin Pietersen. In his ODI debut in Bangladesh in 2007, he grabbed three wickets.



Anil Kumble's retirement from Tests saw him replaced by Amit Mishra, a more traditional legspinner, and Piyush Chawla struggled to establish himself in the Indian test squad since then. A strong performance in the inaugural IPL also helped him stay closer to the ODI squad.

However, following a lean Asia Cup in Pakistan in 2008, he was sent back to participate in domestic cricket to focus on improving his skills. Chawla rejoined the team out of the blue when he was selected for the T20 World Cup in 2010 and subsequently made the team for the 2011 World Cup.

Chawla played 35 matches for India across all formats and grabbed 43 wickets at an average of 35.76 and an economy of 4.75. He has had a successful career in the Indian Premier League, where he played for various teams, including the Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians. He grabbed 192 wickets in 192 fixtures at an average of 26.60 and an economy rate under eight.

