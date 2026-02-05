After Pakistan-Bangladesh threats to boycott T20 World Cup, another blow to Team India, Harshit Rana joins Washington Sundar in injury list

India's title defense in the T20 World Cup 2026 hit a snag as fast bowler Harshit Rana suffered a knee injury during their warm-up match against South Africa on Wednesday night.

Defending champions India have been hit by another fitness concern just two days before they open their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. During their lone warm-up fixture of the competition, held at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday night, fast bowler Harshit Rana hobbled off the field after having bowled just one over in which he conceded 16 runs.

Harshit Rana's knee injury raises concerns

Rana aborted his run-up twice during that one over and was later seen holding his knee while leaving the field. India went on to win the high-scoring fixture by 30 runs. Rana is the latest player in India’s T20 World Cup squad to be troubled by fitness issues after all-rounder Washington Sundar and the fit-again Tilak Varma, who underwent an abdominal surgery last month. BCCI hasn’t provided any update on Rana’s fitness as of yet.

Rana has proven his value as a quality fast bowler and also shown he’s no mug with the bat either, thus providing further depth to India’s power-packed batting order. India will begin their title defence at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against the USA on February 8. The co-hosts are already sweating over the fitness of Sundar, who suffered a rib injury during the ODI series against New Zealand and has been out of action ever since. However, he is part of India’s squad.

Tilak Varma's fitness a relief for squad

On the other hand, Tilak seems to have attained full fitness and also featured in last night’s warm-up fixture where he belted 19-ball 45 with the help of three fours and many sixes to help set a total of 240/6. Opener Ishan Kishan blazed away to a blistering half-century – 53 off 20 – before retiring out, while Abhishek Sharma belted 18-ball 24 before retiring out as well.