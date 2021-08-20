After New Zealand Cricket home matches, Amazon Prime Video to live stream THIS tournament in India

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and the Women's National Basketball Association inked a multi-year agreement for the broadcast deal in May.

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has further upgraded its live sports catalog in India after locking in a deal with the women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). Prime Video, who last year confirmed that they will be live streaming New Zealand Cricket's home matches after signing a six-year deal starting 2021/22 season, inked a multi-year agreement with WNBA in May this year.

Prime Video and the NBA announced on Thursday that the prime subscription holders in India can watch the ongoing 25th edition of the league, with the next game slated to take place on August 21 between the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm starting at 4.30 AM, followed by five more games.

Talking about the acquisition, Chaitanya Divan, Amazon Prime Video India Spokesperson, said, “We are happy to bring the WNBA games to our viewers. We are confident that the world-class, friction-free live experience of the WNBA games on Amazon Prime Video will delight the growing base of basketball fans in India.”

Sunny Malik, Head of Global Content and Media Distribution, NBA India said, "We are pleased to offer WNBA games to our fans in India through Amazon Prime Video. The collaboration will provide easy access to the games, expand our visibility and reach in the region and educate fans further about one of the most popular sports leagues in the world.”

Here is the schedule of the six games, that will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video starting Saturday:

1. 21 August - New York : Seattle - 4:30 a.m

2. 27 August - Washington : Dallas - 4:30 a.m

3. 1 September - Minnesota : New York - 5:30 a.m

4. 3 September - Seattle : New York - 7:30 a.m

5. 8 September - Dallas : Connecticut - 5:30 a.m

6. 17 September - Atlanta : Los Angeles - 4:30 a.m