After MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh’s father attacks Kapil Dev, says, ‘world would spit on you…’

Day after criticising 2011 ODI World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni, former India star batter Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh has once again made controversial remarks about another ex-India skipper.

In a viral video, Yograj was captured criticizing India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

Yograj said that Yuvraj secured 13 major titles to his name. While undermining Kapil’s accomplishments for having won only a single World Cup title.

"The greatest captain of our time, Kapil Dev... I told him, I'll leave you in a position where the world would spit on you. Today, Yuvraj Singh has 13 trophies, and you have only one, the World Cup. End of discussion," Yuvraj Singh’s father said.

Prior to this, Yograj Singh also lashed out at Dhoni, accusing the former India captain of destroying his son Yuvraj’s cricketing career.

He said that Dhoni will never be forgiven in life. His explosive comments have stirred buzz across various social media platforms.

In an interview with Zee Switch’s YouTube channel, Yograj said, "I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life. I have never done two things in life - first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids."

“That man (MS Dhoni) has destroyed the life of my son, who could have played four to five years more. I dare everyone to give birth to a son like Yuvraj. Even Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have said in the past that there won't be another Yuvraj Singh. India should award him the Bharat Ratna for playing with cancer and winning the World Cup for the country,” he further added.

