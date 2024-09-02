Twitter
After Jay Shah gets the top spot at ICC, the person likely to replace him as ACC chairman is…

This transition is expected to be formalized during an ACC meeting expected to take place between October and November this year in line with the rotational leadership of the council

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

When Jay Shah is all set to join the ICC, he will have to step down as the BCCI secretary and the chairman of the ACC. Mohsin Naqvi, the chief of the PCB, is the front-runner for the post of the new ACC boss to replace Shah. The official unveiling is likely to take place in the third quarter of the current fiscal, and Naqvi will assume the role for a term of two years.

This transition is expected to be formalized during an ACC meeting expected to take place between October and November this year, in line with the rotational leadership of the council.

Naqvi who was elected as the PCB Chairman in February 2024 will take up a two-year term as ACC President from 2025. This new role will complement the current tasks he is charged with in the organization, such as managing the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy that is expected to be held in Pakistan.

Jay Shah, who has been serving the ACC for the last three years with a recent one-year term expansion, is resigning from the position to assume the position of the chairman of the ICC. Shah has witnessed many events in his tenure and Naqvi will be assuming this post at a time when he will have to manage many big tournaments including the Asia Cup 2025 to be held in India.

When Naqvi takes up this new role, he will be expected to handle the delicate balance of Asian cricket, coordination of big tournaments, and improvement of relations among members. His leadership will be under scrutiny, especially in view of the historical rivalry between India and Pakistan in the cricketing arena.

