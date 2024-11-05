The Indian cricket team lost the footing with the very first match, and never recovered from the bowling attack of the New Zealand in the entire series.

The Indian cricket team has been battered by New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series in India. The Indian squad, which is currently being captained by Rohit Sharma and is coached by Virat Kohli's 2011 Cricket World Cup teammate Gautam Gambhir, lost the footing with the very first match, and never recovered from the bowling attack of the New Zealand in the entire series.

Amid this series loss, Gautam Gambhir wished Shah Rukh Khan on his 59th birthday on November 2. Gambhir has captained Shah Rukh-owned Kolkata Knight Riders to win IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 and also, mentored them to repeat the feat in 2024. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Gautam shared a photo of Shah Rukh hugging him and wrote, "Here’s to the man who keeps turning 25! Your energy, charisma & charm gets more youthful every year! May you keep spreading love forever!", and added two red heart emojis.

On Tuesday, November 5, Shah Rukh replied to his post calling him "My Captain forever." The Chak De! India actor wrote, "I’m 25?!? I thought I was younger...Ha ha...thank you GG for being such an inspiration. And the honesty u bring to life. My Captain forever and more. Love u."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after making his memorable comeback with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki last year, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in King. Also featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, the action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Though it hasn't been confirmed yet, King might release on Eid 2026 and clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

