SPORTS

After ICC Women's World Cup win, BCCI slams PCB's Mohsin Naqvi, threatens with action at ICC meeting

After India’s women won the ICC World Cup, BCCI reignited its row with PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi over the missing Asia Cup trophy from September.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 02:56 PM IST

After ICC Women's World Cup win, BCCI slams PCB's Mohsin Naqvi, threatens with action at ICC meeting
Mohsin Naqvi, Head, ACC. (File Image)
The India-Pakistan rivalry and war of words echoed on an unexpected occasion when Pakistan was not part of the game. As India won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 by beating South Africa by 52 runs at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the BCCI lost no opportunity in targeting Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi. Taking a dig at the Asian Cricket Council chief, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia recalled how India is yet to receive the Asia Cup trophy after winning it in September. 

Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup controversy

Congratulatory messages from across the world poured in upon Harmanpreet Kaur as she became the first Indian captain ever to lift the iconic trophy from International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah Sunday night. However, BCCI Secretary Saikia left no opportunity in slamming Naqvi, for forcefully holding onto the Asia Cup 2025 trophy since September 28, after Team India refused to take the silverware from him in Dubai. He said, "… After today’s victory, our team got the trophy immediately. When our men’s team won the Asia Cup in Dubai, the trophy, till date, has not landed in the BCCI office…"

Asia Cup 2025 trophy dispute

Indian players refused to receive the trophy from the Pakistan government minister Naqvi after he had shown Pakistani players as fighters in army uniform attacking India in jet fighter planes. Though the Indian side offered to receive the trophy from host country officials and also said that the foreign support staff may get the award, Naqvi insisted that only he would give the trophy to the Indians. Pakistan’s Interior Minister took away the trophy along with him and said that a BCCI official and Team India member must collect the trophy from him. Saikia has announced to raise the issue at the ICC meeting on November 4 and threatened Mohsin Naqvi with strict action.

BCCI vs PCB

He said Sunday after Indian women lifted the ICC World Cup trophy, "10 days ago, we wrote to the ACC Chairperson, requesting to hand over the trophy to BCCI at the earliest. But till today, we have not received the trophy. We are waiting for another day." He added, "If we do not get the trophy by 3 November, a meeting will be held at ICC in Dubai. We will raise our grievance before the apex body of international cricket. I am sure ICC will do justice and help India get the trophy at the earliest."

