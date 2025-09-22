After Haris Rauf, Pakistan's U-17 football team attempts provocative gestures during match against India

Haris Rauf made controversial and hateful gestures during the Super 4 match with India, which has now inspired Pakistani players of other sports. Know the whole story here.

The recent controversial and provocative gestures made by Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match have now inspired other young Pakistani sportspersons. In a match against India in the SAFF U-17 Championship match in Colombo, Pakistani footballer named Muhammad Abdullah mimicked a plane crashing gesture, similar to what Rauf did during the Asia Cup match on Sunday.

In the SAFF U-17 Championship clash on Monday, India took the lead in the 31st minute of the first half. However, Pakistan responded before halftime with a penalty converted by Abdullah to level the score. It was then that he showcased his cheap stunt on the field. India restored the lead in the 63rd minute, but seven minutes later, Pakistan again levelled the score. The match-winning goal came in the 73rd minute by Rahan Ahmed.

Watch the clip:

This came after Haris Rauf was spotted performing provocative gestures during the IND vs PAK Super 4 clash on Sunday, after he was taunted by the crowd with 'Virat Kohli' chants. While being stationed at the boundary, she used a '6-0' and a plane-crashing gesture to the crowd. Not only this, he also had a verbal spat with Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill when he was struggling with the ball during the Powerplay.

Pakistani players turned a cricket field into a terror stage guns, crashes, mockery. They didn’t shame India, they exposed Pakistan. The world saw it: terror isn’t their shadow, it’s their identity.#indvspak2025 #AbhishekSharma #HarisRauf #SahibzadaFarhan #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/9fRISU28aV September 22, 2025

However, despite provocative gestures from both the Pakistani football and cricket teams, they both lost their respective matches against India. On Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India defeated the Pakistani side by 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare.

On the other hand, the U-17 football team of India defeated Pakistani by 3-2.