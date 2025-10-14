After 'handshake' fiasco in cricket, India-Pakistan hockey players high-five each other in Malaysia | Watch video

The hockey players of India and Pakistan were spotted greeting each other before and after their match in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025.

The hockey teams of India and Pakistan locked horns with each other in the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Malaysia. The match ended in a 3-3 draw, but what caught everyone's attention was the gesture of the hockey players who greeted each other even before the game and after it. Before the commencement of the match, the junior hockey players of India exchanged high-fives with Pakistani players and the referees. The players also greeted each other after a thrilling match, which ended in a draw.

Before #PAKvIND at Sultan Johor Hockey Cup, India's junior hockey team greeted Pakistan players with grace. A lesson for @BCCI & @ICC. What the Indian cricket team did under ICC umbrella broke the spirit of sport & is evidence of planned theatrics shamed the game. @MohsinnaqviC42 pic.twitter.com/si7de6wtPt — Maham Fazal (@MahamFazal_) October 14, 2025

This act of showing sportsmanship came after the recent 'no handshake' of Indian cricketers with Pakistani counterparts. In the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, India and Pakistan faced each other three times: in the league stage, Super 4, and the Final. In all three games, Indian cricketers avoided interaction and handshake with Pakistani players.

Even after winning the tournament, the Indian team management decided not to collect the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is the chief of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and happens to be the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

The same gesture is being continued by the women's cricket team in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, where the Indian players avoided handshaking the Pakistani players.

Coming back to the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, the junior Indian hockey team will next face Australia on Wednesday, October 15.