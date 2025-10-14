FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside

Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'

Delhi: 'Everything happened in...' school van driver in 'shock' after speeding bus crashes into bike, e-rickshaw, school van, 4 injured; watch video

BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape

Rise And Fall: Nayandeep Rakshit beats Aarush Bhola, Manisha Rani, Bali, Akriti Negi to reach penthouse, joins...

BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...; set to deliver...

After 'handshake' fiasco in cricket, India-Pakistan hockey players high-five each other in Malaysia | Watch video

Rajasthan: 19 people die after Jaisalmer bus with 57 passengers enroute catches massive fire, many injured

US loses top 10 spot among most powerful passports, slips to..., know which country ranks first

'Less likely than likely': Pat Cummins finally breaks silence on playing Ashes 2025 opener

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside

Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as DA hiked to 58%

Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'

Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeSports

SPORTS

After 'handshake' fiasco in cricket, India-Pakistan hockey players high-five each other in Malaysia | Watch video

The hockey players of India and Pakistan were spotted greeting each other before and after their match in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 09:41 PM IST

After 'handshake' fiasco in cricket, India-Pakistan hockey players high-five each other in Malaysia | Watch video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The hockey teams of India and Pakistan locked horns with each other in the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Malaysia. The match ended in a 3-3 draw, but what caught everyone's attention was the gesture of the hockey players who greeted each other even before the game and after it. Before the commencement of the match, the junior hockey players of India exchanged high-fives with Pakistani players and the referees. The players also greeted each other after a thrilling match, which ended in a draw.

Watch the clip:

This act of showing sportsmanship came after the recent 'no handshake' of Indian cricketers with Pakistani counterparts. In the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, India and Pakistan faced each other three times: in the league stage, Super 4, and the Final. In all three games, Indian cricketers avoided interaction and handshake with Pakistani players.

Even after winning the tournament, the Indian team management decided not to collect the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is the chief of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and happens to be the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

The same gesture is being continued by the women's cricket team in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, where the Indian players avoided handshaking the Pakistani players.

Coming back to the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, the junior Indian hockey team will next face Australia on Wednesday, October 15.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Coldrif Cough Syrup Case: ED raids 7 Chennai locations linked to Sresan Pharma
Coldrif Cough Syrup Case: ED raids 7 Chennai locations linked to Sresan Pharma
India's retail inflation drops to 1.54% in September, lowest in 8 years
India's retail inflation drops to 1.54%, lowest in over 8 years
IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...
IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals...
Gautam Gambhir birthday: Step inside team India coach’s Rs 20 crore Delhi mansion with private gym, spa, memorabilia wall and...
Gautam Gambhir birthday: Inside team India coach’s Rs 20 crore Delhi mansion
Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; takes a jibe at 'temporary bonds' in Bollywood: 'Golden days when friendship..'
Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE