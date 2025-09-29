After embarrassing Asia Cup defeat to India, Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi insults own team by..., Know all IND-PAK cricket controversies

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?

School holidays in October 2025: From Dussehra to Diwali, check full list of holidays for these major festivals

How Ranbir Kapoor maintains his well-built physique at 43: Look at his daily diet plan and workout routine

'Always remain in my thoughts': Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup match fees to families of Pahalgam victims and armed forces

Wamiqa Gabbi turns 32: Top 5 roles that showcase her versatility across Indian cinema

Ranbir Kapoor to follow grandfather Raj Kapoor's footsteps? Ramayana actor to turn director, reveals he has 'even started...'

'Pakistanis could not kill him but...': Father of Kargil war veteran killed in Ladakh statehood protest

Shrimad Narayan child actor Veer Sharma’s parents react to children’s tragic death in Kota fire: 'Bas lagta hai dono abhi..'

Intelligent compliance architecture in the context of international trade operations through AI-propelled SAP GTS leadership by Rajasekhar Talla

Maha Navami Puja Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on October 1? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?

Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?

School holidays in October 2025: From Dussehra to Diwali, check full list of holidays for these major festivals

School holidays in October 2025: From Dussehra to Diwali, check full list of hol

How Ranbir Kapoor maintains his well-built physique at 43: Look at his daily diet plan and workout routine

How Ranbir Kapoor maintains his well-built physique at 43: Inside his daily diet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

HomeSports

SPORTS

After embarrassing Asia Cup defeat to India, Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi insults own team by..., Know all IND-PAK cricket controversies

Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian cricket team to victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to win the Asia Cup 2025 title. The blue team defeated their opponent by five wickets. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi added to the embarrasment by insulting his own team after the match.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 05:35 PM IST

After embarrassing Asia Cup defeat to India, Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi insults own team by..., Know all IND-PAK cricket controversies
Mohsin Naqvi led another controversy in India Pak Asia cup match
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian cricket team to victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to win the Asia Cup 2025 title. The blue team defeated their opponent by five wickets. India again gained victory in the 17th edition of the tournament, which started on September 9 with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. India is the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having lifted the trophy eight times, and with this victory, the team took its ninth win.

Why India refused to take trophy?

However, the victory was accompanied by a controversy, which saw another but a silent clash between India and Pakistan. First, the presentation was delayed by an hour, for which the Pakistan players were the reason. The team delayed in attending the ceremony, and when they came, India refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi.

The reasons were many: First, the shake hand controversy between Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, then Surya being absent from the captain's photoshoot, and the latest refusal clubbed together created a deeper rift between the two countries.

Who is Mohsin Naqvi?

Naqvi is currently the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is one of the ministers in the current Pakistan government. He is also strongly linked with Pakistan’s politics, which deterred Indian players from coming closer to him, thus refusing a trophy from him.

Despite winning the tournament, Indian players celebrated without the trophy, instead posing with imaginary trophies on stage.

ALSO READ: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi issues BIG statement after Asia Cup trophy controversy: 'Dragging war into sport only...'

Why Mohsin Naqvi insulted Pakistan?

Pakistan has faced three consecutive losses against India, and this defeat has added to the embarrassment. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi made it worse by insulting the whole team at the presentation ceremony. When presenter Simon Doull announced that Naqvi would present the Pakistani team players with the runner-up medal, Naqvi went silent with them and another person gave them the medals on stage. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...
Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'
Yogi Adityanath's BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'
'Pakistanis could not kill him but...': Father of Kargil war veteran killed in Ladakh statehood protest
'Pak couldn't...': Father of Kargil war veteran killed in Ladakh protest
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts: 'She is thinking of...'
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE