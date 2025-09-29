After embarrassing Asia Cup defeat to India, Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi insults own team by..., Know all IND-PAK cricket controversies

Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian cricket team to victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to win the Asia Cup 2025 title. The blue team defeated their opponent by five wickets. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi added to the embarrasment by insulting his own team after the match.

Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian cricket team to victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to win the Asia Cup 2025 title. The blue team defeated their opponent by five wickets. India again gained victory in the 17th edition of the tournament, which started on September 9 with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. India is the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having lifted the trophy eight times, and with this victory, the team took its ninth win.

Why India refused to take trophy?

However, the victory was accompanied by a controversy, which saw another but a silent clash between India and Pakistan. First, the presentation was delayed by an hour, for which the Pakistan players were the reason. The team delayed in attending the ceremony, and when they came, India refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi.

The reasons were many: First, the shake hand controversy between Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, then Surya being absent from the captain's photoshoot, and the latest refusal clubbed together created a deeper rift between the two countries.

Who is Mohsin Naqvi?

Naqvi is currently the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is one of the ministers in the current Pakistan government. He is also strongly linked with Pakistan’s politics, which deterred Indian players from coming closer to him, thus refusing a trophy from him.

Despite winning the tournament, Indian players celebrated without the trophy, instead posing with imaginary trophies on stage.

Why Mohsin Naqvi insulted Pakistan?

Pakistan has faced three consecutive losses against India, and this defeat has added to the embarrassment. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi made it worse by insulting the whole team at the presentation ceremony. When presenter Simon Doull announced that Naqvi would present the Pakistani team players with the runner-up medal, Naqvi went silent with them and another person gave them the medals on stage.