After Elon Musk, Jim Ratcliffe eyes Manchester United takeover, all you need to know

After Elon Musk Jim Ratcliffe eyes Manchester United takeover

Manchester United are a club that is under a lot of turmoil at the moment. While the Red Devils are currently at the bottom of the English Premier League table for the first time in 30 years, there might have been a sigh of relief as the world's richest man Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that he's going to buy Man United.

Although it was later revealed that Musk was just joking around, there is serious competition for the Manchester United ownership - the Glazer family - as British businessman Jim Ratcliffe remains eager to take over.

According to the latest reports, a spokesperson of Ratcliffe - who had previously emerged as a serious bidder for Chelsea - would be "definitely a potential buyer" if United were up for sale.

Earlier on Wednesday, Musk sent Twitterati into a frenzy as he tweeted that he'd be interested in buying Manchester United.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," the 51-year-old tweeted only to follow up several hours later Tuesday by saying: "No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams."

Amid United's recent slump, fans of the club are protesting against the Glazers family, and it is being reported that American ownership would be willing to sell a minority stake in the club, given their dismal performances of late.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy a stake in Manchester United, spokesman tells @DickinsonTimes: “If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer”, told The Times. #MUFC



“If was possible, we’d be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership”, added. pic.twitter.com/CQCxfdUbJT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2022

New manager Erik Ten Hag remains winless after suffering two back-to-back defeats since the Premier League began.

Jim Ratcliffe, who is reportedly one of the richest men in Britain, is the owner of Ineos petrochemicals. His net worth is estimated to be around £13bn ($15.7bn). Ratcliffe is a life-long Manchester United fan, and he already owns French club Nice, and he even tried to take over Chelsea but was ultimately unsuccessful in his attempts.