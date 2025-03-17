The former cricket captain also highlighted the significant role sports play in strengthening their bond. “Mera uske saath bahaut acha bond hai. Everyday we connect on a video call and discuss everything,” he added.

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza and former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik formally parted ways in January 2024, marking the end of their 14-year marriage. Despite their separation, the couple has prioritized co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, ensuring his well-being remains a shared responsibility.

However, the dynamics of their co-parenting arrangement have sparked attention, with Sania Mirza holding primary custody of their son. As a result, Shoaib Malik has faced criticism for not being physically present in Izhaan's life as frequently as many expect. This scrutiny has led to a heightened sense of public interest in the couple's post-divorce life, particularly concerning their parenting responsibilities.

Amid this, Shoaib has shared insights into his approach and revealed that he emphasises to connect more to his son. Talking on a Pakistani Ramzan show, he shared that his bond with his son is built on a foundation of friendship. more of a friendship than just a father-son dynamic. “Uske saath jo relationship hai woh ek dosti wala hai. He calls me bro, and sometimes I also call him bro. I make sure to visit him twice a month in Dubai, and while I’m there, I personally drop him to school and pick him up,” he said.

The former cricket captain also highlighted the significant role sports play in strengthening their bond. “Mera uske saath bahaut acha bond hai. Everyday we connect on a video call and discuss everything,” he added.

Shoaib married Pakistani actress Sana Javed on January 20, 2024, after his divorce from Sania Mirza. The divorce was reportedly a 'khula', a process allowing a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband. Post-divorce, Sania remains dedicated to her career and raising their son, Izhaan, who often accompanies her to events. Despite their separation, both Sania and Shoaib prioritise co-parenting, ensuring Izhaan receives love and attention from both parents.