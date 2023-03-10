After criticising Babar Azam, Simon Doull storms social media with comment on Hassan Ali's wife

Image Source: Twitter

Simon Doull, a former New Zealand pacer turned cricket expert and commentator, has been making waves on social media lately. Currently in Pakistan for commentary duties, Doull recently made headlines for his criticism of Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam's selfish knock, which ultimately cost his team against the Quetta Gladiators. However, Doull's comments on Babar caused a stir in Pakistan, and now another video of him is going viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Doull can be seen making a comment on air about Arzoo's stunning appearance, which has caused quite a stir online. While some have criticized Doull's comments as inappropriate, others have defended him, saying that he was simply expressing his admiration for Arzoo's beauty.

Following Islamabad's thrilling victory over the Sultans, with a nail-biting chase of 206 runs in just 19.5 overs, commentator Doull was on air. As the camera panned to Hassan Ali's wife, Samiyaa Arzoo, Doull's voice was heard making a comment.

"She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well, I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory."

Watch:

While commentating on the match, his colleague could be heard chuckling in the background. However, the response on Twitter was far from positive, with users expressing their disappointment and anger towards his comment on social media.

Talking about the match, Islamabad faced off against defending champions Lahore Qalandars in their ninth league match of the tournament on March 9. Despite their previous victory against Multan, Islamabad suffered a crushing defeat by 119 runs, which dealt a severe blow to their hopes of finishing at the top of the points table. The Shaheen Afridi-led side posted an impressive total of 226 runs, leaving Islamabad with a daunting task. Unfortunately, they could only manage to score 107 in response, resulting in a disappointing loss.

