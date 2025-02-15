His comments come amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s ongoing debate about the quality of different leagues

Inter Miami midfielder Federico Redondo has taken a playful jab at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), claiming the French club wouldn’t finish higher than second in Major League Soccer (MLS). His comments come amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s ongoing debate about the quality of different leagues.

Speaking to GOAL, Redondo was asked about how clubs would fare in different leagues. He admitted that Inter Miami wouldn’t finish in the top four in the Premier League but was confident that PSG wouldn’t surpass them in MLS. When asked where PSG would rank, he simply said, “Second place, under us.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been vocal about his belief that the Saudi Pro League is superior to Ligue 1. In 2024, he stated:

"To be honest, I think the Saudi League is not worse than the French league. In (the) French league, you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi now, I think it's more competitive."

The debate over league quality continues, with Ronaldo previously telling La Sexta that the Saudi League is unfairly looked down upon. He suggested that MLS is perceived as weaker only because it is in the US.

"People don't know, they think and talk too much. Is MLS a worse league? Obviously. But just because it's Saudi Arabia, it’s looked down upon."