After Cristiano Ronaldo, his son leaves Manchester United to join THIS Spanish club youth academy

Ronaldo Jr. came back to Old Trafford along with his father when he was transferred to United from Juventus, a year back.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

After Cristiano Ronaldo, his son leaves Manchester United to join THIS Spanish club youth academy
Cristiano Ronaldo with his son Ronaldo Jr.

In recent months, Cristiano Ronaldo has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. One of the most alarming incidents occurred when the Portuguese superstar gave a fiery interview to British journalist Piers Morgan a few days before the FIFA World Cup started, in which he disparaged the team and current manager Erik ten Hag.

The club announced that they had parted ways with Ronaldo a few days later. It now seems that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has followed his father's footsteps as well.

Ronaldo's son, who is 12 years old and interested in football, joined the team's academy after his father made an emotional return to Manchester United during the summer 2021 transfer window. According to journalist Edu Cornago of the Spanish newspaper La Razon, he too has  quit the academy in response to his father's abrupt departure. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has joined the academy of his father's former club Real Madrid, he added.

In addition, reports indicated that Ronaldo was working out at Real Madrid's facilities after Portugal's elimination from the World Cup.

Since the Portuguese striker abruptly left Manchester United, he is currently a free agent. Al Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club, is said to have offered Ronaldo a huge contract for €400 million, making them the strongest candidate to be his next club, according to reports.

However, both Cristiano Ronaldo and the Al Nassr president have denied these claims.

Cristiano Ronaldo also had a very poor World Cup season, scoring just one goal, and that goal came from the penalty spot. He was reduced to the bench for Portugal's quarterfinal encounter against Morocco and Round of 16 match against Switzerland.

In his previous stint for the Los Blancos academy, Ronaldo Jr had scored 50 goals from 20 games.

