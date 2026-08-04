After clinching silver in CWG 2026, Neeraj Chopra eyes Lausanne Diamond League: Know in detail

Neeraj Chopra, Rumesh Tharanga, Arshad Nadeem and Keshorn Walcott lead a world-class men’s javelin lineup at the Lausanne Diamond League on August 21.

Just days after losing to Rumesh Pathirage at CWG 2026, Neeraj Chopra will face him again. The next round of their new javelin rivalry happens at the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland on August 21.

Glasgow result and what’s next

Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka won gold with 89.75 meters at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. With 85.83m, Neeraj Chopra won silver. After recovering from a lower-back injury that had kept him out since last September, it was only Chopra's second competition. They will reunite at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne. Five javelin throwers from the CWG final will compete there, according to the organisers.

Strong field in Lausanne

The line-up is one of the best this season. Along with Pathirage and Chopra, the event will also have:

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, Olympic champion

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, reigning world champion

Yash Vir Singh of India, CWG bronze medallist

Anderson Peters of Grenada, former world champion

Thomas Röhler of Germany, former Olympic champion

Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist

Julian Weber of Germany, Simon Wieland of Switzerland, and Curtis Thompson of the USA

With five javelin stars who have won the last four Olympics and World Championships, the organisers described it as 'a competition of extraordinary quality.'

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Chopra’s comeback and Pathirage’s form

Chopra's third meeting since his return will take place in Lausanne. He improved to 85.83m in Glasgow after starting with 85.69m for fourth place in the Doha Diamond League. Following CWG, he stated that his return was going well and that he was pleased with his greatest season to date. Pathirage enters with greater vigour. He is the only javelin thrower to surpass 90 meters this year, with a personal best of 92.62 meters from Rome in 2026. Following a dismal CWG, Nadeem will also be under scrutiny. Everyone will be watching to see if Chopra can defeat Pathirage this time and advance the rivalry.