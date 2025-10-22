After calling Rohit Sharma 'fat', Congress leader Shama Mohammed links Sarfaraz Khan snub to religion, targets Gautam Gambhir

Congress’s Shama Mohammed has linked Sarfaraz Khan’s omission from the India A squad to religious bias, reigniting controversy after her previous remarks calling Rohit Sharma ‘fat’. The spat targets Gautam Gambhir and raises questions about fairness in cricket selections.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Shama Mohamed ignited a debate by alleging religious bias in the exclusion of cricketer Sarfaraz Khan from the recently revealed India A squads by the BCCI. This statement followed her previous critique of former India captain Rohit Sharma's fitness. Mohamed took to the social media platform X, openly questioning whether Khan's religious background influenced his omission from the teams. Additionally, she appeared to criticize Gautam Gambhir, a former BJP MP and current India coach, for supposedly favoring non-Muslim players.

Taking to X, Shama Mohamed wrote, “Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname! #justasking. We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter.”

Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname ! #justasking . We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) October 22, 2025

The uproar began after the BCCI unveiled the India A squads for two four-day matches against South Africa A, set to take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from October 30 to November 2 and November 6 to 9. Previously, during the Champions Trophy, Mohamed's comments on X had stirred controversy when she remarked that Rohit “is fat for a sportsperson” and suggested he “needs to lose weight,” further stating that he is “the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had.”

Her post sparked significant backlash, with many accusing her of attempting to inject a communal angle into a matter that should remain strictly about cricket.

Sarfaraz, who last played for India during the home series against New Zealand in November 2024, was not selected for the squads for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the England tour, or the West Indies series. Despite boasting an impressive domestic record and a noticeable improvement in fitness, the Mumbai batter has not secured a spot even in the second-tier teams.

Mohamed’s remarks came shortly after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his party spokesperson Waris Pathan voiced similar concerns regarding Sarfaraz’s ongoing exclusion.

Pathan told India Today that the batter’s consistent performances merited inclusion, saying, “When a man is averaging so much, there is definitely more to it. Why hasn’t he been picked?”

Nevertheless, numerous political figures and cricket analysts condemned Mohamed’s statements. Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of attempting to communalize the sport of cricket.

“This lady and her party are sick. After calling Rohit Sharma fat, she and her party now want to divide even our cricket team on communal lines? Desh ka partition karke mann nahi bhara kya? In the same team Mohammed Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed will play! Stop dividing India on communal and caste lines," Poonawalla wrote.

This lady & her party is sick. After calling Rohit Sharma fat- she and her party want to divide even our cricket team on communal lines? Desh ka partition karke mann nahi bhara kya?



In the same team MOHAMMAD SIRAJ AND KHALEEL AHMED will play ! Stop dividing India on communal… pic.twitter.com/mUEqdeAK9o — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) October 22, 2025

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar previously stated that Sarfaraz was unable to participate in the home series against the West Indies because of a quadriceps injury and needed to recover his match fitness before being eligible for selection again.

Sarfaraz, who debuted in Test cricket earlier this year, has accumulated 371 runs in six matches with an average nearing 40, which includes a remarkable 150-run innings against New Zealand. Despite his impressive domestic performance, boasting an average exceeding 65 in first-class cricket, he continues to be on the outskirts of national team selection.

