After calling off wedding with Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana’s statement on tackling ‘low’ feelings goes viral: ‘I change my…’

India women's cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who recently appeared on Amazon Sambhav Summit, announced on Sunday, December 7, that her wedding had been called off, confirming that she and Palash Muchhal had separated after nearly getting married on November 23. As Mandhana prepares for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka later this month, an old interview of hers has resurfaced, where she discussed overcoming difficult times.

Mandhana credits cricket for helping her develop her personality. She focuses on the next task, similar to how there's always another game in cricket, to stay positive during challenging moments.

Smriti Mandhana on dealing with "low feelings"

In an interview with Humans of Bombay three years ago, she shared her approach: "It's pretty easy for me. I have short-term goals. Say if I feel low today, I will just start writing what I have to work on for the next six days or for the next seven days, in my batting or in my fitness. So once I start doing that, I just forget what's happening. I just focus on what I have to do."

"So when I change my headspace into what I have to do in the next 6-7 days, I don't know, I just feel like there's so much to look forward to," she added.

After a significant personal setback, Smriti Mandhana is now endeavoring to find the strength to begin anew.

"You have to always start your day as a new day because you start your innings on zero, even if you score a hundred," she had said in the video.

"So that's the biggest takeaway from what I have learnt. Whatever happens in your life the next day is a fresh day," she mentioned.

Smriti Mandhana opens up on what keeps her motivating

During the Amazon Sambhav Summit, the 29-year-old crickter opned up on what keeps her motivating, to which she said, "I don't think I love anything more than cricket. Wearing that Indian jersey is what motivates us. You set aside all your problems, and that thought alone helps you focus on life. As a kid, the madness for batting was always there. No one understood it, but in my mind, I always wanted to be called a world champion."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, December 7, Mandhana confirmed that her wedding to music composer Palaash Muchhal had been called off, putting to rest weeks of speculation.The announcement was made in a public Instagram post, in which the India women's cricket team vice-captain said she felt compelled to address the growing rumours following the abrupt postponement of the ceremony last month. Mandhana has requested privacy for both families.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," Mandhana's post read.