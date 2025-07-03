After brief reprieve, India re-imposes ban on Pakistan cricketers' social media accounts, reason is....

For a few hours on Wednesday, users throughout India reported being able to view and engage with the Instagram profiles and YouTube channels of various well-known Pakistani figures who had been blocked for a long time.

India has once again reinstated the ban on the social media accounts of several prominent Pakistani actors and cricket players, including Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar, after a brief and confusing period of access. Since these accounts were only temporarily accessible on July 2nd, the sudden reversal has left many users and observers bewildered and has ignited widespread speculation regarding a potential policy shift.

For a few hours on Wednesday, users throughout India reported being able to view and engage with the Instagram profiles and YouTube channels of various well-known Pakistani figures who had been blocked for a long time. This unexpected unblocking, which included accounts like those of actors Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor, as well as the YouTube channels of former cricketers Akhtar and Afridi, generated considerable excitement on social media. Many speculated whether the digital restrictions, imposed due to increased cross-border tensions, were finally being relaxed.

However, the brief reprieve was short-lived. By Thursday morning, all previously restricted accounts were once again inaccessible from Indian IP addresses, displaying messages such as "Account not available in India" or "This content is currently unavailable in this country due to a government order."

Sources with knowledge of the situation claim that a "technical glitch" rather than a deliberate policy shift was responsible for the brief accessibility. This implies that there was an inadvertent glitch in the blocking mechanisms, which the authorities have now fixed. Restoring the ban is consistent with India's long-standing practice of limiting content from organizations thought to be spreading anti-Indian propaganda or posing a danger to national security in other ways.

This episode emphasizes the vulnerability of digital access in the context of the intricate geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Fans in India will still have trouble accessing content from across the border, even though the event itself is a sobering reminder of the persistent digital restrictions.

