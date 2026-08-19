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After Brazil, another FIFA World Cup 2026 team coming to India? Report makes huge claim

After their much-anticipated clash against Brazil, India could face another FIFA World Cup 2026-bound team in an international friendly. Reports suggest Cape Verde may be the next opponent for the Blue Tigers, adding another high-profile test to India’s international football calendar.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

After Brazil, another FIFA World Cup 2026 team coming to India? Report makes huge claim
Courtesy: X
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On October 3, India and Brazil will face each other for the first time. The match is set in Kolkata, creating real buzz among football fans. But there’s more—India is also looking to play another team from the FIFA World Cup 2026. That team is Cape Verde. They made their World Cup debut, reached the Round of 32, and even held Spain—who went on to win the tournament—to a goalless draw in the group stage.

So, is Cape Verde coming to India? Sources suggest India might play Cape Verde between September 30 and October 6. The fixture could end up scheduled right before or after the clash with Brazil, according to a PTI report.

Nothing’s official yet. Negotiations are still underway, but one source told PTI there’s a strong chance that India will host Cape Verde within that early October window. The final call on the venue and date will come once both sides confirm the match. Organizers are ironing out the details, hoping to announce something soon.

Cape Verde’s story at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is impressive. They’re ranked 64th in the world, and in their first appearance, they drew 0-0 with Spain, held Uruguay to a 2-2 draw, and played out another scoreless game with Saudi Arabia to make the Round of 32. Against Argentina, Cape Verde twice came from behind before finally falling 3-2 in extra time. Spain went on to beat Argentina and win the title—Cape Verde drew with one and pushed the other to the edge. That’s quite a statement for a debut team.

There’s another cool bit of trivia—when Cape Verde qualified for the 2026 World Cup, they set the record for the smallest country ever to compete in the tournament. Only Iceland has a smaller population among past teams. Now the big question: will we really see them in India in just a couple months? All signs point to yes.

Also read| Hockey World Cup: India faces Pakistan in high-stakes clash with decade-long unbeaten streak on the line

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