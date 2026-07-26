FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
After Birmingham return, why is cricket absent from Commonwealth Games 2026?

After Birmingham return, why is cricket absent from Commonwealth Games 2026?

India back at No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings; Shreyas Iyer's men reclaim top spot after England setback

India back at No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings; Shreyas Iyer's men reclaim top spot

India Pakistan News: No Talks Except On PoK: RM Rajnath Singh Exposes Pakistan’s Real Face

India Pakistan News: No Talks Except On PoK: RM Rajnath Singh Exposes Pakistan’s Real Face

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

After Birmingham return, why is cricket absent from Commonwealth Games 2026?

Cricket returned to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022 after a 24-year absence but will not feature at Glasgow 2026. The sport was left out as organisers trimmed the programme to reduce costs and streamline the event, prioritising a smaller list of core disciplines.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

After Birmingham return, why is cricket absent from Commonwealth Games 2026?
India's players with their silver medals. (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In 2022, cricket made its comeback at the Commonwealth Games, and the Indian women’s team grabbed a silver medal. It was the first time the sport returned since 1998. But looking ahead to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, cricket is missing—no men’s or women’s competition on the schedule.

So, what happened? Victoria, Australia, was supposed to host the Games at first. But in July 2023, the Victorian government pulled out. The estimated costs had ballooned to AUD 6-7 billion (about USD 4-5 billion), and they decided it was too much. With Victoria out, the Commonwealth Games Federation had to scramble for a new location.

Glasgow, Scotland, stepped in as a last-minute replacement. The organisers and the CGF had to make some quick decisions, so they scaled things back. The Games are now running entirely on public funding, and with such a tight timeline, the focus shifted to events that could use existing facilities. That meant cutting the total sports from 19 down to 10. Cricket didn’t make the list. Neither did hockey, badminton, table tennis, wrestling, or rugby sevens. 

The main problem with cricket? It demands big squads and expensive maintenance—setting up and preparing a cricket ground requires a lot of resources. Organisers just weren’t willing to push the budget that far. For this edition, they’re sticking to sports that work for indoor arenas and standard tracks.

As for India, there’s some good news already. Lovlina Borgohain has secured at least a boxing bronze by reaching the semifinals. But it’s not all smooth sailing. Judoka Arun Kumar tested positive for a banned substance and was dropped from the squad. The final medal tally for India is still up in the air.

Also read| India back at No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings; Shreyas Iyer's men reclaim top spot after England setback

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Birmingham return, why is cricket absent from Commonwealth Games 2026?
After Birmingham return, why is cricket absent from Commonwealth Games 2026?
Assam minister's daughter joins NEET protest in Guwahati; Here's what CM Himanta Sarma said
Assam minister's daughter joins NEET protest; CM Sarma reacts
India back at No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings; Shreyas Iyer's men reclaim top spot after England setback
India back at No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings; Shreyas Iyer's men reclaim top spot
West Bengal to get new Assembly building? CM Suvendu Adhikari hints at major change after delimitation
West Bengal to get new Assembly building? CM hints change after delimitation
Marvel introduces David Jonsson as new Black Panther, Ryan Gosling joins MCU as Ghost Rider
David Jonsson is new Black Panther, Ryan Gosling joins MCU as Ghost Rider
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement