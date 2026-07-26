After Birmingham return, why is cricket absent from Commonwealth Games 2026?

Cricket returned to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022 after a 24-year absence but will not feature at Glasgow 2026. The sport was left out as organisers trimmed the programme to reduce costs and streamline the event, prioritising a smaller list of core disciplines.

In 2022, cricket made its comeback at the Commonwealth Games, and the Indian women’s team grabbed a silver medal. It was the first time the sport returned since 1998. But looking ahead to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, cricket is missing—no men’s or women’s competition on the schedule.

So, what happened? Victoria, Australia, was supposed to host the Games at first. But in July 2023, the Victorian government pulled out. The estimated costs had ballooned to AUD 6-7 billion (about USD 4-5 billion), and they decided it was too much. With Victoria out, the Commonwealth Games Federation had to scramble for a new location.

Glasgow, Scotland, stepped in as a last-minute replacement. The organisers and the CGF had to make some quick decisions, so they scaled things back. The Games are now running entirely on public funding, and with such a tight timeline, the focus shifted to events that could use existing facilities. That meant cutting the total sports from 19 down to 10. Cricket didn’t make the list. Neither did hockey, badminton, table tennis, wrestling, or rugby sevens.

The main problem with cricket? It demands big squads and expensive maintenance—setting up and preparing a cricket ground requires a lot of resources. Organisers just weren’t willing to push the budget that far. For this edition, they’re sticking to sports that work for indoor arenas and standard tracks.

As for India, there’s some good news already. Lovlina Borgohain has secured at least a boxing bronze by reaching the semifinals. But it’s not all smooth sailing. Judoka Arun Kumar tested positive for a banned substance and was dropped from the squad. The final medal tally for India is still up in the air.

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