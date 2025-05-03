This action follows heightened tensions after the April 22 attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists, in a horrific act of terrorism in southern Kashmir.

In the aftermath of the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, several well-known Pakistani Instagram accounts have been blocked in India. This includes profiles of national cricketers and popular entertainers. Indian users can no longer access the Instagram pages of cricket stars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi. This action follows heightened tensions after the April 22 attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists, in a horrific act of terrorism in southern Kashmir.

Even Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has seen his Instagram account restricted. When Indian users attempt to view his profile, they encounter a message stating: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

In addition to cricketers, several Pakistani actors, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, and Ali Fazal, have also had their Instagram accounts blocked in India. This is part of a larger effort to limit access to Pakistani digital content that has a significant following in India.

This decision comes on the heels of India’s restriction of multiple Pakistani YouTube channels, which were accused of spreading provocative, misleading, and anti-India content. Accounts belonging to former cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, and Basit Ali were also affected.

Interestingly, while some Instagram accounts remain accessible, others have been taken down due to legal compliance.

The Indian government has officially blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly sharing “provocative and communally sensitive content.” Among those banned are Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News, and Razi Naama.

